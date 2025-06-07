SpaceX's Billion-Dollar Gamble: US Space Program in Turmoil

SpaceX's $22 billion government contracts hang in the balance amid a sensational fallout between CEO Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump. Tensions escalated following Musk's disapproval of Trump's fiscal policies, drawing critical responses that now threaten to shake the foundations of the U.S. space program.

In a separate development, Tokyo-based firm ispace suffered a setback as its uncrewed lunar lander crashed during its latest moon mission attempt. This marks a second major failure for ispace, underscoring the heightened challenges within the fiercely competitive commercial lunar exploration race.

Meanwhile, NASA announced that Boeing's next Starliner mission, originally slated for early 2026, is still under review. Despite prior issues with the spacecraft's propulsion system, the decision on whether to include a crew on the flight remains pending, highlighting NASA's cautious approach.

