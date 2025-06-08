Left Menu

TRAI's Star Rating Revolution: Empowering Digital Connectivity in Realty

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is introducing a digital connectivity star rating system for buildings. With five applicants aspiring to become Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies, TRAI seeks to enhance transparency and encourage better digital infrastructure through this rating system. The initiative aims to meet evolving connectivity demands, especially for advanced networks.

TRAI's Star Rating Revolution: Empowering Digital Connectivity in Realty
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is on the verge of introducing a transformative 'star rating' system for evaluating digital connectivity in buildings. According to TRAI's Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti, this novel system will assign ratings to properties, akin to green building certifications, but focused on internet and network readiness.

Five companies have expressed interest in becoming Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs), signaling significant industry interest. The regulator has already rolled out a draft assessment manual, and the first wave of empanelment is anticipated to start soon, marking a pivotal step towards improved digital infrastructure, particularly crucial for advanced 5G and future 6G networks.

The initiative is expected not only to enhance transparency in real estate connectivity levels but also to spur property developers into upgrading infrastructure. Within the burgeoning urban construction landscape, the system promises to become an essential factor for developers, property managers, and prospective buyers, aligning with infrastructure demands and modern consumer expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

