Left Menu

Quantum Miracles: Light from Empty Space!

Physicists have simulated a bizarre quantum phenomenon where light seems to emerge from empty space. Led by the University of Oxford, scientists achieved three-dimensional real-time simulations showcasing how intense laser beams modify the 'quantum vacuum,' potentially confirming new physics and dark matter involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 23:46 IST
Quantum Miracles: Light from Empty Space!
Representative Image (Photo: Pixel). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking study, physicists have successfully simulated an enigmatic quantum phenomenon that sees light seemingly arising from a vacuum, a concept previously confined to theoretical discussions. Leveraging cutting-edge simulations, researchers demonstrated how powerful lasers can influence the quantum vacuum, leading photons to interact and even create new beams of light.

The milestone comes amid the anticipatory launch of advanced laser facilities poised to test these astonishing effects further. With facilities like the UK's Vulcan 20-20 and the European Extreme Light Infrastructure project nearing operation, scientists are hopeful of unveiling unprecedented physics phenomena, including potential insights into dark matter.

The research, spearheaded by a collaboration between the University of Oxford and the Instituto Superior Tecnico in Lisbon, notably achieved first-time real-time simulations depicting intense laser beams modifying the quantum vacuum. Such simulations provide crucial data for experimentalists, aiding the design of precise tests while offering new insights into photon behavior at high energies.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

 Colombia
2
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
3
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025