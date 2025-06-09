Left Menu

1Point1 Acquires Major Stake in TECHSCIENT.AI to Boost AI Automation

One Point One Solutions Ltd. has acquired a majority stake in TECHSCIENT.AI, enhancing its AI-led automation offerings. This acquisition aims to accelerate digital transformation in various sectors by embedding intelligent automation into core BPM solutions, allowing enterprises to automate complex operations efficiently. The completion is expected by September 30, 2025.

One Point One Solutions Ltd. (1Point1), a leader in Business Process Management (BPM) and digital transformation, has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in TECHSCIENT.AI PRIVATE LIMITED. This move is set to bolster 1Point1's AI-driven automation capabilities, marking a significant step in India's digital transformation landscape.

Founded in 2024, TECHSCIENT.AI specializes in no-code automation and enterprise-scale AI solutions. Its platform enables companies to create and scale AI workflows without manual coding, thus boosting operational efficiency. The acquisition aligns with 1Point1's focus on AI-powered transformation, allowing them to better serve sectors like BFSI, healthcare, fintech, and logistics.

Following the acquisition, 1Point1 plans to integrate TECHSCIENT.AI's autonomous AI engine into its BPM framework by September 30, 2025. This integration aims to enhance customer experience, optimize costs, and deliver technology-led solutions, enabling businesses to achieve scalable, intelligent automation efficiently.

