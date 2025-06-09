Warner Bros Discovery Splits: A New Era for Media Giants
Warner Bros Discovery Inc plans to divide into two distinct media companies by mid-2026, separating into Streaming & Studios and Global Networks. David Zaslav will lead Streaming & Studios, while Gunnar Wiedenfels will head Global Networks. J.P. Morgan provides a $17.5 billion bridge facility for the transition.
Warner Bros Discovery Inc has announced a major restructuring plan to separate into two distinct media companies by mid-2026. This strategic move will create two entities: Streaming & Studios, and Global Networks.
The newly formed Streaming & Studios division, which will encompass Warner Bros. Television, DC Studios, and HBO, will be led by David Zaslav as President and CEO. Meanwhile, Gunnar Wiedenfels will take on the role of President and CEO of the Global Networks division, which includes CNN, TNT Sports, and Discovery.
To facilitate this transformation, Warner Bros Discovery has secured a $17.5 billion bridge facility from J.P. Morgan, ensuring financial stability during this period of change.
