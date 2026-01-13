Left Menu

Amagi Media IPO: Strong Start in Video Streaming Revolution

Amagi Media Labs Ltd's IPO saw 6% subscription on its first bidding day. The Rs 1,788.6 crore IPO includes a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale. The funds will bolster technology, cloud infrastructure, and acquisitions. Anchor investors contributed Rs 805 crore, with the IPO closing on January 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:01 IST
Amagi Media Labs Ltd, a Bengaluru-based SaaS company specializing in media streaming solutions, has launched its initial public offering (IPO) to a promising start, securing 6% subscription on the first day. This comes as investors show increasing interest in innovative digital video monetisation platforms.

The IPO is set to raise a total of Rs 1,788.6 crore, which includes a fresh issue worth Rs 816 crore and an offer-for-sale projected at Rs 972.6 crore. Funds from this initiative are allocated for technological and infrastructural developments, acquisitions, and general corporate expenditures, emphasizing Amagi's commitment to expanding its cloud infrastructure.

After securing Rs 805 crore from leading anchor investors like SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund, Amagi is poised to strengthen its position in the media technology sector amidst growing competition. The IPO closes on January 16, with shares priced between Rs 343 and Rs 361.

