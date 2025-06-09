Left Menu

Apple Unveils New OS Features at WWDC Amid AI and Design Overhauls

Apple announced enhancements to its operating systems and opened its Apple's AI model to third-party developers at the Worldwide Developers Conference. Key features include live translation, call screening, and a 'liquid glass' design. Apple aims to enhance daily life through incremental technological advancements rather than ambitious AI projects.

Updated: 09-06-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple revealed a series of updates to its operating systems, including new AI capabilities and a fresh design. The focus was on practical enhancements, such as live translations for phone calls and call screening, rather than expansive AI endeavors touted by competitors.

Craig Federighi, Apple's software chief, highlighted the decision to open up the company's foundational AI model to third-party developers, easing some delays, including improvements to Siri. The conference showcased Apple's controlled approach amidst growing technological and regulatory headwinds, incorporating features like image generation from OpenAI's ChatGPT without sharing user data unauthorized.

Despite the much-anticipated unveiling, Apple's shares slightly declined by 1.5%. Federighi introduced the 'liquid glass' design, capitalizing on advanced custom chips, and announced a shift in naming conventions for operating systems. Additional features such as 'Call Screening' and expanded Visual Intelligence highlight Apple's bid to make technology seamlessly integrate into everyday life.

