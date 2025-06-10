Huawei Innovates Amid U.S. Chip Restrictions

Huawei Technologies is currently navigating the hurdles posed by U.S. export restrictions that have curtailed its access to high-end chips. To overcome this, the company is turning to innovative methods such as cluster computing and focusing on compound chips, according to CEO Ren Zhengfei.

With an annual investment of 180 billion yuan in research, Huawei is determined to enhance its chip performance despite lagging a generation behind its U.S. counterparts. Ren's remarks highlight the company's strategic efforts to remain competitive amid regulatory challenges detailed in an interview with the Communist Party's People's Daily.

Huawei's launch of the Ascend series of AI chips represents its effort to challenge industry leaders like Nvidia in the Chinese market. However, recent statements from the U.S. Commerce Department indicate that the use of Ascend chips could breach export regulations. Ren emphasizes that Huawei still has significant work ahead to meet global standards.