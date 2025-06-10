Amazon's Record-Breaking $20 Billion Investment in Pennsylvania Data Centers

Amazon announced a monumental $20 billion investment in two data centers within Pennsylvania, marking the largest private sector investment in the state's history. One of these centers will be constructed alongside the Susquehanna nuclear power plant—a move that has attracted federal scrutiny due to its direct power connection.

According to Amazon Web Services' Vice-President Kevin Miller, a second data center is planned just north of Philadelphia at the Keystone Trade Centre. At this location, Amazon intends to access power through the broader electricity grid. Governor Josh Shapiro emphasized the project's economic impact, highlighting construction job generation and substantial tax revenue for local governments.

Amid concerns over potential power diversions to high-paying clients like Amazon, state officials announced $10 million in workforce training and tax incentives. As Amazon escalates its infrastructure in response to AI demands, this investment could set a precedent in the industry, sparking further developments nationwide.