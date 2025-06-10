Crafting the Future: InCred's AI-Powered Vision for India's Credit Ecosystem
In this episode of 'Crafting Bharat - Season 2', Prithvi Chandrasekhar, President & CEO of InCred, discusses the integration of AI in their operations, the importance of a strong tech foundation, and how AWS aids their digital transformation. The series highlights Indian startups using technology to drive national development.
- Country:
- United States
In the latest episode of 'Crafting Bharat - Season 2', Prithvi Chandrasekhar, the President & CEO of Consumer Finance at InCred, shares insights on building a tech-forward credit ecosystem in India. By leveraging AI and AWS, InCred is setting a new benchmark for financial innovation.
Chandrasekhar emphasizes the importance of a solid tech foundation. InCred's initial costly decision to develop modular microservices is now paying off with long-term scalability. The robust groundwork allows the company to swiftly adapt and grow amidst the dynamic financial landscape.
The series hosted by Gautam Srinivasan delves into how Indian startups are pioneering change using cloud technology, aiming for sustainable growth as India targets developed nation status by 2047. InCred's journey highlights the pivotal role of tech in driving this transformative evolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Monsoon Bliss: Early Rains Boost India's Agricultural Prospects
Lawson's Redemption: Racing Bulls' Strategy Shakes Up Monaco GP
Shashi Tharoor Leads Indian Delegation in Strengthening Ties with Guyana
Guyana's PM Hosts Indian Delegation: Strengthening Ties and Combating Terrorism
Guyana's Support to India: A Boost Against Terrorism