Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard: Harnessing AI to Revolutionize US Intelligence

AI is transforming America's intelligence services by speeding up tasks and enabling officers to focus on core activities, says Director Tulsi Gabbard. Discussing AI's impact at a tech conference, she highlighted its role in rapid document review and expressed interest in leveraging private-sector technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 01:06 IST
Tulsi Gabbard: Harnessing AI to Revolutionize US Intelligence
Artificial intelligence
  • Country:
  • United States

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the way America's intelligence agencies operate, according to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who spoke at a technology conference on Tuesday.

Gabbard emphasized AI's potential to cut costs and enhance the efficiency of intelligence officers, enabling them to concentrate on vital tasks like information gathering and analysis, which she found frustratingly slow during her time in Congress.

Particularly, AI has expedited the declassification process of sensitive documents, including papers related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy. Gabbard noted the transformation from lengthy human reviews to rapid AI scanning, highlighting the intelligence community's reliance on private-sector technology and her desire to deepen these partnerships, rather than creating costly federal alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025