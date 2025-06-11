Tulsi Gabbard: Harnessing AI to Revolutionize US Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the way America's intelligence agencies operate, according to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who spoke at a technology conference on Tuesday.

Gabbard emphasized AI's potential to cut costs and enhance the efficiency of intelligence officers, enabling them to concentrate on vital tasks like information gathering and analysis, which she found frustratingly slow during her time in Congress.

Particularly, AI has expedited the declassification process of sensitive documents, including papers related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy. Gabbard noted the transformation from lengthy human reviews to rapid AI scanning, highlighting the intelligence community's reliance on private-sector technology and her desire to deepen these partnerships, rather than creating costly federal alternatives.

