Uruguay Edges Closer to 2026 World Cup with Crucial Win Over Venezuela

Uruguay progressed towards qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with a critical 2-0 victory against Venezuela at Estadio Centenario on Tuesday, breaking a four-match winless streak in South American qualifiers.

Rodrigo Aguirre's header from a Maxi Araujo corner in the 42nd minute broke Venezuela's staunch defense, setting the tone for Uruguay.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta's superb strike two minutes into the second half secured the win, guaranteeing Uruguay at least an inter-confederation playoff chance under coach Marcelo Bielsa.

(With inputs from agencies.)