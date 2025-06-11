Left Menu

Uruguay Edges Closer to 2026 World Cup with Crucial Win Over Venezuela

Uruguay moved nearer to a 2026 World Cup spot with a 2-0 win over Venezuela, breaking a four-match winless streak in qualifiers. Key goals from Rodrigo Aguirre and Giorgian De Arrascaeta secured the victory. Other qualifiers included Colombia leading Argentina and Ecuador seeking a spot against Peru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montevideo | Updated: 11-06-2025 06:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 06:42 IST
Uruguay Edges Closer to 2026 World Cup with Crucial Win Over Venezuela
  • Country:
  • Uruguay

Uruguay progressed towards qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with a critical 2-0 victory against Venezuela at Estadio Centenario on Tuesday, breaking a four-match winless streak in South American qualifiers.

Rodrigo Aguirre's header from a Maxi Araujo corner in the 42nd minute broke Venezuela's staunch defense, setting the tone for Uruguay.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta's superb strike two minutes into the second half secured the win, guaranteeing Uruguay at least an inter-confederation playoff chance under coach Marcelo Bielsa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

