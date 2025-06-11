Tesla's Robotaxi Rollout: A Bold Leap into Autonomous Travel

Tesla is set to debut its self-driving robotaxi service on June 22, according to CEO Elon Musk, marking a pivotal step for the electric vehicle manufacturer. Investors and fans are eagerly anticipating this move, as Tesla shifts focus from developing a budget-friendly platform to autonomous technology.

Commercializing autonomous vehicles presents challenges, including safety concerns, strict regulations, and significant investments. Critics remain skeptical, but Musk assures that safety is prioritized, suggesting the launch date might change. The service will debut in Austin, Texas, before expanding nationwide, starting with 10-20 Model Y SUVs operating under remote human supervision.

This initiative is crucial for Tesla amidst slowing EV sales due to increased competition and backlash against Musk's political views. Testing continues in Austin, with vehicles equipped with Tesla's Full Self-Driving software. The scope and specifics of the robotaxi service remain largely undisclosed.