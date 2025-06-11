Left Menu

Tesla's Robotaxi Rollout: A Bold Leap into Autonomous Travel

Tesla plans to launch self-driving robotaxis to the public on June 22, CEO Elon Musk announced, as the company pivots towards autonomous vehicles. Facing challenges like safety concerns and regulations, this move is crucial for Tesla with its Model Y SUVs in Austin, eventually expanding across the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 07:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 07:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla is set to debut its self-driving robotaxi service on June 22, according to CEO Elon Musk, marking a pivotal step for the electric vehicle manufacturer. Investors and fans are eagerly anticipating this move, as Tesla shifts focus from developing a budget-friendly platform to autonomous technology.

Commercializing autonomous vehicles presents challenges, including safety concerns, strict regulations, and significant investments. Critics remain skeptical, but Musk assures that safety is prioritized, suggesting the launch date might change. The service will debut in Austin, Texas, before expanding nationwide, starting with 10-20 Model Y SUVs operating under remote human supervision.

This initiative is crucial for Tesla amidst slowing EV sales due to increased competition and backlash against Musk's political views. Testing continues in Austin, with vehicles equipped with Tesla's Full Self-Driving software. The scope and specifics of the robotaxi service remain largely undisclosed.

