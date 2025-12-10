Left Menu

Elon Musk Reflects on 'Somewhat Successful' Government Efficiency Efforts

In a candid interview with Katie Miller, Elon Musk discussed his role in the Department of Government Efficiency, acknowledging limited success and a preference for focusing on his business ventures. Despite challenges, Tesla has thrived, potentially making Musk the first trillionaire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:19 IST
Elon Musk Reflects on 'Somewhat Successful' Government Efficiency Efforts
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent interview, Elon Musk expressed mixed feelings about his stint with the Department of Government Efficiency, describing it as 'somewhat successful.' The discussion occurred during a conversation with Katie Miller, who once served as a spokesperson for the controversial agency.

Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, acknowledged the complexities of overhauling the federal government and admitted that his businesses faced setbacks due to his involvement with DOGE. Creatively reflecting on the situation, Musk hinted that he might have prioritized his companies over governmental roles if given another chance.

Despite the challenges, Musk's fortunes have risen since leaving the short-lived Trump agency. Tesla's shareholders have approved a compensation package that could potentially make him the world's first trillionaire, illustrating a turnaround in his entrepreneurial journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025