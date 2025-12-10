Elon Musk Reflects on 'Somewhat Successful' Government Efficiency Efforts

In a recent interview, Elon Musk expressed mixed feelings about his stint with the Department of Government Efficiency, describing it as 'somewhat successful.' The discussion occurred during a conversation with Katie Miller, who once served as a spokesperson for the controversial agency.

Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, acknowledged the complexities of overhauling the federal government and admitted that his businesses faced setbacks due to his involvement with DOGE. Creatively reflecting on the situation, Musk hinted that he might have prioritized his companies over governmental roles if given another chance.

Despite the challenges, Musk's fortunes have risen since leaving the short-lived Trump agency. Tesla's shareholders have approved a compensation package that could potentially make him the world's first trillionaire, illustrating a turnaround in his entrepreneurial journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)