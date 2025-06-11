AI Takes Flight: Combat Trials of Gripen E vs. Human Pilot

In a groundbreaking development for European defense, Sweden's Saab and German defense startup Helsing recently carried out combat tests involving a Gripen E warplane operated by artificial intelligence. The AI-controlled jet faced off against a human pilot, in a move highlighting strides made in autonomous military technology.

This trial, known as 'Project Beyond', marks the first confirmed instance of AI flying a warplane beyond visual range rather than in a close-proximity dogfight. The exercises were conducted in late May and early June, but results remained inconclusive as to whether AI or human pilots performed better.

Saab is leveraging these trials to prepare for future combat jet designs that combine crewed and uncrewed elements. The move is part of Sweden's broader exploration of air combat innovations, as it decides on future participation in international projects like Britain's Tempest fighter initiative.