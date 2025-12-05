Left Menu

Unmanned Alliances: Saab and Airbus Eye Drone Collaboration

Saab and Airbus are exploring a collaboration on unmanned warplane technology. This potential partnership underscores the growing interest in drones and evolving alliances within Europe’s defence industry. Discussions focus on supporting crewed combat jets and potentially paving the way for broader air power cooperation if other projects falter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:53 IST
Unmanned Alliances: Saab and Airbus Eye Drone Collaboration

Saab and Airbus are in talks to collaborate on unmanned warplane technology, signalling burgeoning interest in advanced drones and shifting partnerships within Europe's complex defence sector.

Executives revealed at a recent industry event that the project aims to bolster current crewed combat jets, such as the Airbus-backed Eurofighter Typhoon and Saab's Gripen E. Industry insiders suggest success could lead to broader air power collaborations, especially if the Franco-German-Spanish FCAS fighter project faces further hurdles.

In Brussels, Saab's CEO Micael Johansson and Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury confirmed ongoing discussions, emphasizing strong relations in electronics and missiles and exploring 'loyal wingman' concepts to bolster future air combat capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Ensues: Avadhut Sathe's Education Venture Challenges SEBI's Order

Legal Battle Ensues: Avadhut Sathe's Education Venture Challenges SEBI's Ord...

 India
2
IndiGo Turbulence: Flight Cancellations Rock Indian Skies

IndiGo Turbulence: Flight Cancellations Rock Indian Skies

 Global
3
Air Chaos: IndiGo Flight Cancellations Disrupt Travel Nationwide

Air Chaos: IndiGo Flight Cancellations Disrupt Travel Nationwide

 India
4
Chaos in Gujarat: Over 100 IndiGo Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded

Chaos in Gujarat: Over 100 IndiGo Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025