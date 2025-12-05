Unmanned Alliances: Saab and Airbus Eye Drone Collaboration

Saab and Airbus are in talks to collaborate on unmanned warplane technology, signalling burgeoning interest in advanced drones and shifting partnerships within Europe's complex defence sector.

Executives revealed at a recent industry event that the project aims to bolster current crewed combat jets, such as the Airbus-backed Eurofighter Typhoon and Saab's Gripen E. Industry insiders suggest success could lead to broader air power collaborations, especially if the Franco-German-Spanish FCAS fighter project faces further hurdles.

In Brussels, Saab's CEO Micael Johansson and Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury confirmed ongoing discussions, emphasizing strong relations in electronics and missiles and exploring 'loyal wingman' concepts to bolster future air combat capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)