Unmanned Alliances: Saab and Airbus Eye Drone Collaboration
Saab and Airbus are exploring a collaboration on unmanned warplane technology. This potential partnership underscores the growing interest in drones and evolving alliances within Europe’s defence industry. Discussions focus on supporting crewed combat jets and potentially paving the way for broader air power cooperation if other projects falter.
Saab and Airbus are in talks to collaborate on unmanned warplane technology, signalling burgeoning interest in advanced drones and shifting partnerships within Europe's complex defence sector.
Executives revealed at a recent industry event that the project aims to bolster current crewed combat jets, such as the Airbus-backed Eurofighter Typhoon and Saab's Gripen E. Industry insiders suggest success could lead to broader air power collaborations, especially if the Franco-German-Spanish FCAS fighter project faces further hurdles.
In Brussels, Saab's CEO Micael Johansson and Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury confirmed ongoing discussions, emphasizing strong relations in electronics and missiles and exploring 'loyal wingman' concepts to bolster future air combat capabilities.
