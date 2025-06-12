India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's digital infrastructure development has emerged as a significant advancement, firmly placing the country ahead of others, according to Ali Ghodsi, CEO of Databricks. Speaking at the Databricks Data + AI Summit 2025, Ghodsi emphasized that India's progress facilitates innovation in the realms of data and AI.

Asserting the burgeoning opportunities in India, Ghodsi expressed excitement over partnerships with long-standing companies like Tata. Databricks capitalizes on the area's potential, concentrating its hiring efforts in Bangalore and tapping into the region's wealth of engineering talent from prestigious institutions like IIT.

Expanding its footprint in Asia, Databricks is launching investments in South Korea and Japan as well. The region's regulatory environment is conducive for data and AI innovation, making it a key focus in Databricks' strategic planning. The company announced a USD 100 million investment in global data and AI education during the summit.

