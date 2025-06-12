Left Menu

Voyager Soars with $382.8M IPO Amid Global Defense Investment Surge

Voyager Technologies has successfully raised $382.8 million through its IPO, as nations globally increase defense budgets. The shares were sold at $31 each, exceeding expectations. Additionally, Elon Musk's Starlink has sought a license to establish satellite connections in Switzerland, with plans for 40 antennas in Leuk.

Voyager Technologies, a burgeoning name in the space and defense technology sector, has made a significant impact with its U.S. initial public offering, securing $382.8 million. The IPO, taking advantage of a surge in military expenditure internationally, saw shares priced at $31, surpassing the anticipated range of $26 to $29.

In another development, Elon Musk's ambitious satellite internet venture, Starlink, is expanding its footprint in Europe. The company has submitted a formal request to Swiss authorities to set up a satellite link in southwestern Switzerland, specifically in the municipality of Leuk, with a plan to deploy 40 antennas.

The Swiss Office of Communications confirmed that Starlink's application was filed earlier this summer, as the firm continues to extend its reach and enhance global internet connectivity through satellite technology.

