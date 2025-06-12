Left Menu

Truecaller Launches 'Secure Calls' to Combat Call Spoofing

Truecaller has unveiled 'Secure Calls', a feature enhancing its Truecaller for Business platform by ensuring verified business calls, safeguarding against call spoofing. This feature facilitates businesses in making secure calls, thereby boosting consumer trust and combating fraud effectively. NoBroker is among the early adopters of this technology.

Updated: 12-06-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:26 IST
Truecaller, a leading identity verification platform, announced the launch of its new feature 'Secure Calls' today. Part of the Truecaller for Business platform, this innovation aims to safeguard every business call, enhancing its existing Verified Business platform and providing businesses with an effective solution against call spoofing. Through a secure backend handshake process, businesses can now confidently make verified calls to their customers.

This development signifies a shift towards greater transparency, allowing consumers to answer business calls with increased assurance and reducing their susceptibility to fraud and scams. Fredrik Kjell, Chief Operating Officer at Truecaller, emphasized the importance of trust in communication, stating that the launch of Secure Calls underscores their commitment to consumer protection.

NoBroker, a prominent proptech firm in India, is already utilizing Secure Calls to enhance its customer protection strategy. Akhil Gupta of NoBroker reiterated the importance of trust in customer interactions, especially amid evolving scams, highlighting how Secure Calls helps prioritize communication effectively with unique messaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

