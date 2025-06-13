Left Menu

Pop Mart: Transforming 'Blind Box' Toys into Emotional Luxury

Pop Mart, known for its 'blind box' toys featuring characters like Labubu, opened its first jewelry store in Shanghai. Despite a sluggish Chinese economy, the company's playful products remain popular, driving a significant share price increase. Popop, the new store, offers character-themed jewelry, tapping into emotional consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:55 IST
Pop Mart: Transforming 'Blind Box' Toys into Emotional Luxury
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pop Mart, the renowned 'blind box' toy manufacturer, has made waves with the debut of its first jewelry store, Popop, in Shanghai. This new venture features character-themed jewelry, including favorites like Labubu, Molly, and Skullpanda.

The economic slowdown in China hasn't deterred Pop Mart's loyal customer base, with its appealing toys keeping demand high and causing a more than 200% surge in share prices. Investor Zhang Zhanming, intrigued by the brand's growth potential, traveled all the way from Chongqing to witness the store's opening.

Zhang considers Pop Mart to be a possible contender to become China's version of Disney, as the brand taps into the trend of 'emotional consumption' with its affordable luxury items. Adding to their collectible status, a Beijing auction recently fetched 1.08 million yuan for a human-sized Labubu figure.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025