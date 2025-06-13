Pop Mart: Transforming 'Blind Box' Toys into Emotional Luxury

Pop Mart, the renowned 'blind box' toy manufacturer, has made waves with the debut of its first jewelry store, Popop, in Shanghai. This new venture features character-themed jewelry, including favorites like Labubu, Molly, and Skullpanda.

The economic slowdown in China hasn't deterred Pop Mart's loyal customer base, with its appealing toys keeping demand high and causing a more than 200% surge in share prices. Investor Zhang Zhanming, intrigued by the brand's growth potential, traveled all the way from Chongqing to witness the store's opening.

Zhang considers Pop Mart to be a possible contender to become China's version of Disney, as the brand taps into the trend of 'emotional consumption' with its affordable luxury items. Adding to their collectible status, a Beijing auction recently fetched 1.08 million yuan for a human-sized Labubu figure.