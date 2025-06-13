Dutch Government Aims to Boost Defense Budget
The Dutch caretaker government, led by Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans, supports increasing the nation's defense spending to 5% of GDP, aligning with NATO goals. This move aims to address rising global threats, ensuring national safety. NATO members are expected to finalize the 5% GDP target in The Hague.
The Dutch caretaker government has announced its support for an increase in the nation's defense budget to 5% of its gross domestic product (GDP), a target in line with NATO's objectives. This update was disclosed by Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans on Friday.
Brekelmans emphasized the importance of this financial commitment on a social media platform, stating, "The government supports the new NATO norm to spend 3.5% on defense and 1.5% on defense-related measures. Given the increasing threats, this is necessary to keep the Netherlands safe."
In a NATO summit to be held in The Hague this month, member countries are expected to agree upon the overall military spending goal of 5% of GDP, dedicating 3.5% to core military activities and an additional 1.5% to defense and security-related expenditures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
