Dutch Government Aims to Boost Defense Budget

The Dutch caretaker government has announced its support for an increase in the nation's defense budget to 5% of its gross domestic product (GDP), a target in line with NATO's objectives. This update was disclosed by Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans on Friday.

Brekelmans emphasized the importance of this financial commitment on a social media platform, stating, "The government supports the new NATO norm to spend 3.5% on defense and 1.5% on defense-related measures. Given the increasing threats, this is necessary to keep the Netherlands safe."

In a NATO summit to be held in The Hague this month, member countries are expected to agree upon the overall military spending goal of 5% of GDP, dedicating 3.5% to core military activities and an additional 1.5% to defense and security-related expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)