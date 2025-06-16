Left Menu

Luca de Meo's Bold Leap: From Renault to Revitalizing Gucci's Future

Luca de Meo, the Chief Executive of Renault, is poised to join luxury corporation Kering, known for Gucci, sparking significant shifts in both companies. His unexpected move highlights challenges at Kering and impacts Renault's strategic plans. De Meo's track record in turnaround strategies positions him for success at Kering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:52 IST
Kering, the luxury group behind iconic brand Gucci, is reportedly set to appoint Renault's Chief Executive Luca de Meo as its leader, according to five sources. The news sent Kering's shares soaring, while Renault faced a stark decline, reflecting investor concerns.

De Meo's transition to Kering underscores the conglomerate's urgent need for revitalization, especially as it wrestles with debt and aims to restore Gucci's pre-pandemic prosperity. Known for his strategic prowess, de Meo leaves Renault after reshaping its partnership with Nissan.

The move marks a significant shift in leadership for Kering, currently helmed by Francois-Henri Pinault. Investors are hopeful that de Meo's experience, despite being outside the luxury sector, will guide Kering towards a new era of growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

