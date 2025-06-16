India Steps Into a New Quantum Era: Breakthrough in Secure Communication

India has reached a pivotal milestone in the realm of quantum communication, completing a successful demonstration that promises to revolutionize secure communication techniques with real-time applications in quantum cyber security. The defence ministry announced this breakthrough, marking a new chapter in India's technological journey.

The experiment, which took place at the IIT-Delhi campus, involved free-space quantum secure communication using quantum entanglement over a one-kilometer distance. This achievement highlights India's transition into a 'new quantum era' and holds the promise of being a future 'game-changer' in warfare, as noted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who congratulated the DRDO and IIT-Delhi on the accomplishment.

This entanglement-assisted communication method is anticipated to significantly bolster security, offering fundamentally unbreakable encryption crucial for sectors like defence, finance, and telecommunications. By demonstrating this free-space technology, India underscores its commitment to advancing quantum technologies for national development while setting the stage for future quantum networks and internet applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)