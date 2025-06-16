Left Menu

India Steps Into a New Quantum Era: Breakthrough in Secure Communication

India has marked a significant achievement in quantum communication by demonstrating secure quantum communication over a distance using free-space optical links. This advancement in quantum technologies, driven by DRDO and IIT-Delhi, promises to revolutionize quantum cyber security, ensuring secure data transmission in strategic sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:33 IST
India has reached a pivotal milestone in the realm of quantum communication, completing a successful demonstration that promises to revolutionize secure communication techniques with real-time applications in quantum cyber security. The defence ministry announced this breakthrough, marking a new chapter in India's technological journey.

The experiment, which took place at the IIT-Delhi campus, involved free-space quantum secure communication using quantum entanglement over a one-kilometer distance. This achievement highlights India's transition into a 'new quantum era' and holds the promise of being a future 'game-changer' in warfare, as noted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who congratulated the DRDO and IIT-Delhi on the accomplishment.

This entanglement-assisted communication method is anticipated to significantly bolster security, offering fundamentally unbreakable encryption crucial for sectors like defence, finance, and telecommunications. By demonstrating this free-space technology, India underscores its commitment to advancing quantum technologies for national development while setting the stage for future quantum networks and internet applications.

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

