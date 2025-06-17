Market Tensions Rise as Geopolitical Concerns Shake Wall Street

Wall Street's primary indexes faced downward pressure on Tuesday, with investor sentiment rattled by the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 156.5 points, entering the session at 42,358.62. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each saw declines, opening at 6,012.15 and 19,627.082, respectively.

This market fluctuation comes amid growing geopolitical tensions, adding to the apprehension surrounding the Federal Reserve's imminent monetary policy decision.

