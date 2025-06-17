ArisInfra Secures Rs 225 Crore Pre-IPO Investment from Anchor Investors

ArisInfra Solutions Ltd has successfully raised Rs 225 crore from anchor investors, positioning itself strongly ahead of its upcoming IPO. The company allocated over 10 million shares to 15 investment funds, setting the price at Rs 222 per share, the upper band of the IPO price range.

Set to commence on June 18, the IPO aims to generate close to Rs 500 crore, exclusively via fresh issuance of shares. The proceeds are earmarked for working capital, subsidiary investments, and the acquisition of partial stakes from existing shareholders of its subsidiary.

With the share price valuing the company at nearly Rs 1,800 crore, ArisInfra's ambitious plans include supporting its subsidiary Buildmex-Infra and expanding its B2B tech-enabled construction procurement platform that has serviced thousands of customers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)