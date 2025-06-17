Left Menu

ArisInfra Secures Rs 225 Crore Pre-IPO Investment from Anchor Investors

ArisInfra Solutions Ltd raised Rs 225 crore from anchor investors ahead of its public IPO. The IPO, valued at nearly Rs 500 crore, opens on June 18 with a price band of Rs 210-222 per share. Funds will support working capital, subsidiary investments, and loan repayments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:26 IST
ArisInfra Secures Rs 225 Crore Pre-IPO Investment from Anchor Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ArisInfra Solutions Ltd has successfully raised Rs 225 crore from anchor investors, positioning itself strongly ahead of its upcoming IPO. The company allocated over 10 million shares to 15 investment funds, setting the price at Rs 222 per share, the upper band of the IPO price range.

Set to commence on June 18, the IPO aims to generate close to Rs 500 crore, exclusively via fresh issuance of shares. The proceeds are earmarked for working capital, subsidiary investments, and the acquisition of partial stakes from existing shareholders of its subsidiary.

With the share price valuing the company at nearly Rs 1,800 crore, ArisInfra's ambitious plans include supporting its subsidiary Buildmex-Infra and expanding its B2B tech-enabled construction procurement platform that has serviced thousands of customers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025