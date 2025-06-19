Stealth Power: The B-2 Spirit's Role in Modern Defense

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber epitomizes the pinnacle of modern military technology, offering the United States Air Force a formidable strategic weapon capable of breaching sophisticated enemy defenses. Renowned for its ability to deliver precision strikes, the B-2 is pivotal in U.S. military readiness, particularly concerning threats from nations like Iran.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth affirmed on Wednesday that the military stands prepared to execute any course of action as directed by President Donald Trump. This assertion follows rumblings of heightened tensions with Iran, exacerbated by Israel's recent military actions and Iranian resistance to negotiations on nuclear program constraints.

Beyond its geopolitical significance, the B-2 Spirit exemplifies engineering prowess with features such as a radar-absorbing structure, a remarkable range exceeding 6,000 nautical miles without refueling, and the capacity to carry an arsenal of over 40,000 pounds. Despite high production costs and limited numbers, its strategic value remains unparalleled in both conventional and nuclear warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)