Italy Sweeps Forward with NATO Defense Spending Commitment

Italy plans to meet a new NATO defense spending target of 5% of GDP, according to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This includes a 3.5% increase for defense and a 1.5% rise in security-related spending. Meloni urges EU budget rule adjustments to align with NATO's defense goals, stressing fair treatment for member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy is set to align with NATO's heightened defense spending target, as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared on Monday that the country will allocate 5% of its GDP towards defense and security. This move comes ahead of a NATO summit aimed at bolstering defense spending from the existing 2% of GDP to a 5% target, meeting the demands set by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In anticipation of the upcoming EU and NATO summits, Meloni told lawmakers that Italy has reached NATO's preliminary target of 2% GDP defense spending and will gradually meet the new requirements by 2035. She emphasized the significance of identifying what constitutes security threats and the necessary expenditures to mitigate them, while advocating for a review of EU budgetary rules to accommodate the defense increase.

Meanwhile, Brussels has suggested allowing a GDP increase of 1.5% in defense spending annually without imposing sanctions on countries exceeding a 3% GDP deficit. Despite being heavily indebted, Italy is cautious about triggering EU infringement procedures, opting for balanced solutions to preserve its financial market standing, government sources disclosed.

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

