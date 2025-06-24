Left Menu

Tejas Delays: HAL and GE Aerospace's Engine Supply Challenge

The Indian Air Force is set to receive six Tejas Light Combat Aircraft by March 2026, despite delays in engine supply from GE Aerospace. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd cites past production timeline issues and supply chain bottlenecks as reasons. HAL plans further aircraft production contingent on engine availability.

Updated: 24-06-2025 14:03 IST
The Indian Air Force's acquisition of at least six Tejas Light Combat Aircraft is expected by March 2026, announced Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's chief. Delivery delays were attributed to GE Aerospace's failure to meet engine supply deadlines. The company experienced setbacks including production and supply chain challenges, particularly during the Covid pandemic.

HAL Chairman D K Sunil explained that GE Aerospace's inability to deliver the F404 engines was due to disruptions in their production timelines and staffing changes. However, GE Aerospace is anticipated to supply 12 engines within the current fiscal year, facilitating the aircraft deliveries to the IAF.

Sunil assured that HAL has six aircraft ready and aims to produce 16 more in the coming year, pending a steady engine supply. The procurement of 83 Tejas MK-1A jets was part of a Rs 48,000 crore deal with the defense ministry in 2021, with plans to acquire 97 more.

