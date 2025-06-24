Bengal's Bold Leap: TCS Campus to Fuel IT Growth

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the sanctioning of the building plan for Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) new office campus in the state.

The project is a pivotal part of Bengal's strategy to foster IT-led growth and job creation, with 25,000 direct employment opportunities anticipated upon completion.

The campus, located at Bengal Silicon Valley and approved by the New Town Kolkata Development Authority for its Phase-I, will enhance TCS' national growth strategy, marking West Bengal as an emerging hub for innovation and business.