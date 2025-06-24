Bengal's Bold Leap: TCS Campus to Fuel IT Growth
The West Bengal government has approved the building plan for Tata Consultancy Services' new office campus, set to create 25,000 jobs in the region. The campus, located at Bengal Silicon Valley, will bolster the state's IT growth, marking Bengal as a burgeoning hub of innovation and investment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:12 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the sanctioning of the building plan for Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) new office campus in the state.
The project is a pivotal part of Bengal's strategy to foster IT-led growth and job creation, with 25,000 direct employment opportunities anticipated upon completion.
The campus, located at Bengal Silicon Valley and approved by the New Town Kolkata Development Authority for its Phase-I, will enhance TCS' national growth strategy, marking West Bengal as an emerging hub for innovation and business.
Advertisement