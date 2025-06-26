Left Menu

Courtroom Clash: Meta Secures Legal Win Against Authors in AI Copyright Battle

A federal judge in San Francisco ruled in favor of Meta Platforms against authors who alleged that the tech giant violated copyright law by using their books without permission for AI training. The decision highlighted discrepancies among judges over fair use legality in the AI domain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 04:36 IST
In a significant legal development, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled in favor of Meta Platforms this Wednesday against a group of authors. These authors argued that Meta's use of their books without permission infringed on their copyrights by training its artificial intelligence systems on the material.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria determined that the authors did not provide adequate evidence to substantiate claims that Meta's AI would damage the marketability of their work, thus ruling their arguments insufficient under U.S. copyright law. However, Chhabria noted that using copyrighted work without permission could be illegal in other contexts, marking a departure from another San Francisco judge's recent ruling on Anthropic's AI.

The case illustrates the ongoing battle between copyright owners and tech companies over AI training 'fair use.' It also emphasizes the complex intersection of evolving AI capabilities and traditional copyright principles, a point Chhabria underscored, expressing concerns over potential disruptions to the market from generative AI products.

