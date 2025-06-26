Left Menu

Kraken's New App to Revolutionize Global Peer-to-Peer Payments

Kraken has launched a peer-to-peer payments app that facilitates fund transfers in cryptocurrency and fiat currency worldwide. This strategic move seeks to diversify beyond digital asset trading and positions Kraken competitively against major players like PayPal, Venmo, and CashApp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:38 IST
Kraken's New App to Revolutionize Global Peer-to-Peer Payments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kraken, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of a peer-to-peer payments app on Thursday. The app allows users to send and receive both cryptocurrency and fiat currency across more than 100 countries, marking a significant expansion of Kraken's services.

This development indicates a growing interest among crypto exchanges like Kraken to branch out beyond traditional digital asset trading, initially popularized by retail investors. Last month, Kraken revealed plans to offer U.S. equity tokens, known as xStocks, in select international markets.

The app provides users with dedicated spend accounts and supports transactions across 300 assets, utilizing blockchain for crypto transfers. Arjun Sethi, co-CEO of Kraken, emphasized their decade-long system development for money transfer, which now supports this new initiative.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025