Global Business Shifts: Apple's EU Strategy and Anna Wintour's Departure

Apple is set to revise its App Store operations in the EU, aiming to avoid fines by complying with antitrust regulations, which could involve reducing commercial barriers for alternate services.

In a significant transition within the fashion industry, Anna Wintour, the iconic British-born editor of U.S. Vogue, is stepping down, with a new head of editorial content to be appointed.

In financial developments, HIG is preparing to sell its ex-KPMG restructuring unit for an estimated £800 million. Concurrently, the UK's statistics office will undergo leadership changes and resource investment to rectify economic data issues affecting policymakers and private economists.

