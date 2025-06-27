Left Menu

Global Business Shifts: Apple's EU Strategy and Anna Wintour's Departure

The Financial Times reports major shifts in the business world. Apple is altering its EU App Store policies to avoid fines, while Anna Wintour steps down from US Vogue. HIG is selling the former KPMG unit, and the UK is revamping its statistics office amid economic data issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 08:21 IST
Global Business Shifts: Apple's EU Strategy and Anna Wintour's Departure

Apple is set to revise its App Store operations in the EU, aiming to avoid fines by complying with antitrust regulations, which could involve reducing commercial barriers for alternate services.

In a significant transition within the fashion industry, Anna Wintour, the iconic British-born editor of U.S. Vogue, is stepping down, with a new head of editorial content to be appointed.

In financial developments, HIG is preparing to sell its ex-KPMG restructuring unit for an estimated £800 million. Concurrently, the UK's statistics office will undergo leadership changes and resource investment to rectify economic data issues affecting policymakers and private economists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025