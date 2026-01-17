Modi Highlights BJP's Cultural Commitment in Assam Amid Criticism of Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke out against the Congress party on Saturday, accusing it of disregarding Assam's rich cultural heritage by allowing infiltration and sowing discord. While attending a Bodo folk dance performance, Modi assured the public that the BJP government is actively working to correct historical injustices enacted by previous Congress administrations.

Modi criticized the Congress for fostering division and violence in Assam and Bodoland. He accused them of prioritizing vote bank politics over the state's welfare, leading to illegal land settlements. The BJP, he argued, is focused on uniting Assam by eliminating these issues and promoting development.

Highlighting the cultural significance of Assam, Modi shared his intention to continue elevating the state on national and international platforms. He praised the 2020 Bodo peace accord for facilitating education and growth, and emphasized the role of the youth in continuing this trajectory, cementing Assam's place in India's growth narrative.