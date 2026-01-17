Left Menu

Modi Highlights BJP's Cultural Commitment in Assam Amid Criticism of Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for allegedly undermining Assam's culture and heritage by promoting infiltration. Speaking at a Bodo dance event, Modi stated that the BJP government is addressing past wrongs and fostering development in Assam. He emphasized BJP's efforts in promoting peace and cultural recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:58 IST
Modi Highlights BJP's Cultural Commitment in Assam Amid Criticism of Congress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke out against the Congress party on Saturday, accusing it of disregarding Assam's rich cultural heritage by allowing infiltration and sowing discord. While attending a Bodo folk dance performance, Modi assured the public that the BJP government is actively working to correct historical injustices enacted by previous Congress administrations.

Modi criticized the Congress for fostering division and violence in Assam and Bodoland. He accused them of prioritizing vote bank politics over the state's welfare, leading to illegal land settlements. The BJP, he argued, is focused on uniting Assam by eliminating these issues and promoting development.

Highlighting the cultural significance of Assam, Modi shared his intention to continue elevating the state on national and international platforms. He praised the 2020 Bodo peace accord for facilitating education and growth, and emphasized the role of the youth in continuing this trajectory, cementing Assam's place in India's growth narrative.

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026