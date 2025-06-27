Revolutionizing Data Access: The Rise of Edge and Containerised Data Centres in India

India's data centre infrastructure is on the verge of transformation as demand surges from emerging and smaller cities, according to NES Data's top official. Edge and containerised data centres are expected to play a pivotal role in this shift, particularly in Tier II and remote locales.

Currently, Mumbai and Chennai dominate the nation's data centre capacity, representing about 70% of the total. However, the future for data infrastructure is seen in edge centres, which offer low-latency and high-efficiency solutions tailored for the AI-driven digital ecosystem, stated NES Data founder Umesh Sahay.

Sahay highlighted that with the skyrocketing data storage needs and diminishing investment in hyperscale centres, there's a notable opportunity in cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. These edge facilities are designed to be scalable and sustainable, signaling a substantial 25-30% contribution to new data infrastructure by 2030.

