Left Menu

Revolutionizing Data Access: The Rise of Edge and Containerised Data Centres in India

With rising demand from smaller cities in India, edge and containerised data centres are set to boost data infrastructure, according to NES Data's Umesh Sahay. These centres aim to democratize data access and provide scalable, efficient solutions for AI and real-time applications across Tier II and remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:21 IST
Revolutionizing Data Access: The Rise of Edge and Containerised Data Centres in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's data centre infrastructure is on the verge of transformation as demand surges from emerging and smaller cities, according to NES Data's top official. Edge and containerised data centres are expected to play a pivotal role in this shift, particularly in Tier II and remote locales.

Currently, Mumbai and Chennai dominate the nation's data centre capacity, representing about 70% of the total. However, the future for data infrastructure is seen in edge centres, which offer low-latency and high-efficiency solutions tailored for the AI-driven digital ecosystem, stated NES Data founder Umesh Sahay.

Sahay highlighted that with the skyrocketing data storage needs and diminishing investment in hyperscale centres, there's a notable opportunity in cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. These edge facilities are designed to be scalable and sustainable, signaling a substantial 25-30% contribution to new data infrastructure by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025