Post Offices to Go Digital with New Payment System by 2025

Post offices across India are set to embrace digital payments by August 2025, following the implementation of a new application within their IT system. This move comes as the Department of Posts endeavors to integrate a system capable of handling transactions through Dynamic QR Codes.

The initiative started with a pilot rollout under IT 2.0 in Karnataka, where QR-based bookings were successfully conducted at various post office locations including the Mysore head office. This marks a significant technological advancement for the postal service, which previously encountered challenges with static QR codes.

Once fully operational, this update to the postal system will allow for digital transactions across all offices, aligning the service with modern payment practices and improving customer experience. The rollout aims to overcome past technical hurdles and is poised to revolutionize how payments are conducted at post offices nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)