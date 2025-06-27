Germany Urges Apple & Google to Ban China's DeepSeek Amid Data Concerns

Germany's data protection commissioner has officially requested that global tech giants Apple and Google remove Chinese AI startup DeepSeek from their app stores in Germany. This move is part of a broader concern about the correct handling of data, as other countries conduct similar investigations.

The commissioner, Meike Kamp, explained her concerns on Friday, pointing out that DeepSeek transfers users' personal data to China, challenging its compliance with EU data protection standards. Both Apple and Google must promptly review the request, although no specific deadlines have been set.

DeepSeek's future in the app markets is increasingly uncertain, given its inability to meet stringent data protection requirements laid out by the European Union. Additionally, scrutiny and criticism span beyond Europe, as U.S. legislators contemplate a bill to prevent Chinese-developed AI usage, citing security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)