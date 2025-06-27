Left Menu

Germany Urges Apple & Google to Ban China's DeepSeek Amid Data Concerns

Germany's data protection commissioner requested Apple and Google to remove the Chinese AI app DeepSeek from their stores over data protection issues. With similar actions in Italy and the Netherlands, scrutiny over DeepSeek's data practices intensifies. U.S. lawmakers may introduce a bill to restrict Chinese AI usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:47 IST
Germany Urges Apple & Google to Ban China's DeepSeek Amid Data Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's data protection commissioner has officially requested that global tech giants Apple and Google remove Chinese AI startup DeepSeek from their app stores in Germany. This move is part of a broader concern about the correct handling of data, as other countries conduct similar investigations.

The commissioner, Meike Kamp, explained her concerns on Friday, pointing out that DeepSeek transfers users' personal data to China, challenging its compliance with EU data protection standards. Both Apple and Google must promptly review the request, although no specific deadlines have been set.

DeepSeek's future in the app markets is increasingly uncertain, given its inability to meet stringent data protection requirements laid out by the European Union. Additionally, scrutiny and criticism span beyond Europe, as U.S. legislators contemplate a bill to prevent Chinese-developed AI usage, citing security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025