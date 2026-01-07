Trump's Campaign to Prevent Impeachment: Urging a Unified Republican Front

In a compelling address, U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized the critical nature of the upcoming 2026 midterm elections, warning his Republican colleagues of potential impeachment by Democrats should they fail to secure victory.

Speaking at a House Republican retreat in Washington, Trump stressed the necessity for a unified effort on significant issues like gender politics, healthcare, and election reforms. His administration's policies need garnering public support amidst rising living costs, he noted.

Historically, the party of a sitting president faces midterm challenges; however, Trump expressed optimism for an overwhelming Republican win, despite concerns. Meanwhile, a House vote aimed at overriding his recent veto on infrastructure projects reflects signs of Republican independence from his administration.