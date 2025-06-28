Altimetrik Expands Horizons with SLK Software Acquisition
Altimetrik has announced a definitive agreement to acquire SLK Software, enhancing its capabilities in AI, data, and digital engineering. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster Altimetrik's services and expand customer reach, positioning the company closer to achieving $1 billion in annual revenue by 2025.
Altimetric, a specialist in AI, data, and digital engineering, has taken a significant step forward by agreeing to acquire SLK Software. This move is intended to bolster Altimetric's service offering and expand its global customer reach.
The acquisition aligns with Altimetric's strategic goals of achieving $1 billion in annual revenue and enhancing its AI-first, data-driven service capabilities. By integrating SLK Software's robust tech services, Altimetric aims to modernize enterprise platforms for clients more effectively.
The merger, expected to be finalized in the second half of 2025, will significantly amplify Altimetric's service scale, potentially transforming the landscape of AI and digital engineering services.
