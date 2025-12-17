TCS Aims to Dominate AI-Led Technology Services Globally

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's foremost IT services company, has set an ambitious goal to emerge as the world's largest AI-led technology services firm. CEO K Krithivasan revealed that the company has accumulated approximately USD 1.5 billion in annualized revenue from its AI services.

As of TCS Analyst Day 2025, AI services have attracted 54 of the top 60 clients, with 85 per cent of all clients utilizing TCS for AI purposes. The firm has achieved a 16.3% quarter-on-quarter growth in AI ventures and completed over 5,500 AI projects.

Amid a major shift to Generative AI, TCS emphasizes strategic transformation through internal changes, redefining services, and expanding partnerships. The firm has introduced a comprehensive approach involving AI-led transformation of its team structures and client interactions.