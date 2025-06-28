Venetians Clash with Bezos Over Swanky Wedding Amid Social Tensions

In Venice, the extravagant wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez has provoked significant backlash as locals voiced concerns about tourism's impact and socio-economic issues. Protesters decried high rents, inequality, and other grievances exacerbated by the influx of wealthy visitors.

Despite the protests, local businesses and politicians welcomed the event for its economic benefits. However, critics argue that Bezos' wealth and connections, including ties to former U.S. President Donald Trump, spotlight the widening gap between affluent visitors and everyday Venetians.

With local residents priced out of living in Venice, a city known for its romantic allure, the demonstrations underscored the broader global conversation about wealth disparity and exploitation. Students and activists continue to press for changes that favor citizens over tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)