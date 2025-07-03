Thrilling Matches Mark Fourth Day at Wimbledon Championships

The fourth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships unfolded with excitement as play began under warm temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F). Spectators enjoyed a day filled with high-energy matches featuring top-seeded players, showcasing both tennis prowess and resilience.

Among the standout performances, Alcaraz and Sabalenka demonstrated their dominance with seamless victories, while Raducanu returned to form, eliminating Vondrousova in a show of confidence and skill. Meanwhile, Osaka overcame her nerves to deliver a strong performance, ready to make her mark on the grass courts.

The day's order of play highlighted thrilling matchups: on Centre Court, Britain's Daniel Evans faced Serbia's Novak Djokovic, while other notable matches included Swiatek against McNally and Sinner versus Vukic. The tournament continues to captivate audiences with its mix of intense competition and inspiring comebacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)