Aryna Sabalenka Impresses at Australian Open Amidst Tennis Legends' Presence

Amid the star-studded crowd featuring tennis icons Rod Laver and Roger Federer, Aryna Sabalenka overcame early jitters to secure her first-round victory at the Australian Open. The top-ranked player admitted to feeling nervous but managed to find her stride, defeating French wild-card entry Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah 6-4, 6-1.

Sabalenka, who holds the women's No. 1 ranking for 74 weeks, expressed her enthusiasm post-match, acknowledging the added pressure of performing in front of the tennis legends. She stated her determination to deliver enjoyable tennis for the audience, despite initially losing the opening service game.

The tournament kicked off with notable performances including victories from Alexander Zverev, Jasmine Paolini, and the dramatic exit of seeded players Marta Kostyuk and Ekaterina Alexandrova. The competition continues as top players aim to advance in the prestigious Grand Slam event.

(With inputs from agencies.)