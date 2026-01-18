Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka Dominates Opening Match at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka overcame early challenges to defeat French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah 6-4 6-1, advancing to the second round of the Australian Open. Despite initial struggles, Sabalenka's powerful gameplay prevailed, setting up her next match against either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Bai Zhuoxuan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:17 IST
Aryna Sabalenka Dominates Opening Match at Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka faced early challenges as she embarked on her quest for a third Australian Open title, ultimately overpowering French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah with a decisive 6-4, 6-1 victory to reach the second round on Sunday.

The top-ranked player entered the Rod Laver Arena match as a strong favorite, but quickly found herself a break down after the opening game. Sabalenka struggled against the skillful left-handed Rajaonah throughout the first set, but eventually regained control, leveraging her power game to take the set 6-4.

An early break in the second set saw Sabalenka surge to a 3-0 lead, and she maintained her dominance, concluding the match on her third matchpoint. She now looks ahead to a second-round encounter with either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Bai Zhuoxuan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026