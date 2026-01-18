Aryna Sabalenka Dominates Opening Match at Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka overcame early challenges to defeat French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah 6-4 6-1, advancing to the second round of the Australian Open. Despite initial struggles, Sabalenka's powerful gameplay prevailed, setting up her next match against either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Bai Zhuoxuan.
Aryna Sabalenka faced early challenges as she embarked on her quest for a third Australian Open title, ultimately overpowering French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah with a decisive 6-4, 6-1 victory to reach the second round on Sunday.
The top-ranked player entered the Rod Laver Arena match as a strong favorite, but quickly found herself a break down after the opening game. Sabalenka struggled against the skillful left-handed Rajaonah throughout the first set, but eventually regained control, leveraging her power game to take the set 6-4.
An early break in the second set saw Sabalenka surge to a 3-0 lead, and she maintained her dominance, concluding the match on her third matchpoint. She now looks ahead to a second-round encounter with either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Bai Zhuoxuan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
