Aryna Sabalenka Dominates Opening Match at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka faced early challenges as she embarked on her quest for a third Australian Open title, ultimately overpowering French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah with a decisive 6-4, 6-1 victory to reach the second round on Sunday.

The top-ranked player entered the Rod Laver Arena match as a strong favorite, but quickly found herself a break down after the opening game. Sabalenka struggled against the skillful left-handed Rajaonah throughout the first set, but eventually regained control, leveraging her power game to take the set 6-4.

An early break in the second set saw Sabalenka surge to a 3-0 lead, and she maintained her dominance, concluding the match on her third matchpoint. She now looks ahead to a second-round encounter with either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Bai Zhuoxuan.

