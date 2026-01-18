Zverev Rallies, Sabalenka Seeks Third Title as Australian Open Heats Up

Alexander Zverev overcame an initial setback to advance to the second round against Gabriel Diallo at the Australian Open. The third seed recovered from losing the first set to triumph with scores of 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, earning his spot in the upcoming round for a decade straight.

In the women's division, Aryna Sabalenka continues her quest for a third Australian Open title with an anticipated clash against Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah. Meanwhile, unexpected victories characterized the tournament's opening day, as Zeynep Sönmez and Elsa Jacquemot shocked higher-ranked opponents.

Notable events included the withdrawal of former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova due to a shoulder injury, resulting in Taylor Townsend's entry as a lucky loser. The tournament witnessed various powerful performances, setting a stage of high expectations for upcoming matches.

