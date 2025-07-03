Left Menu

Air Liquide Expands Presence with New Gujarat Facilities

Air Liquide is set to expand its operations in Gujarat, India, by investing in a second Air Separation Unit and Cylinder Filling Station in Bhagapura. Scheduled for 2027, this strategic move doubles production capacity and supports regional industrial growth, aligning with sustainability goals by integrating renewable energy from 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air Liquide, a global leader in gases, technologies, and services, plans to significantly widen its footprint in Gujarat, India. The company is investing in a new Air Separation Unit and Cylinder Filling Station in Bhagapura, to commence operations in 2027, thereby doubling its production capacity in the region.

This expansion will help meet the escalating demand in sectors such as automotive, battery production, and electronics, while also supplying vital medical gases to local hospitals. The new facilities are expected to produce 200 tonnes per day of gases, with a cylinder filling capacity of nearly 1,000 cylinders per day, enhancing supply chain efficiency across the state.

Air Liquide's commitment to sustainability includes plans to source renewable energy by 2029, in line with the state's Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Policy. This initiative aligns with their long-term objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, marking a significant step towards sustainable industrial enhancement in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

