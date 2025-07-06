Left Menu

Ingram Micro Responds to Ransomware Attack with Swift Action

Ingram Micro detected ransomware on its internal systems, prompting a rapid response. The company secured the affected environment and took systems offline as a precaution. An investigation was launched in collaboration with cybersecurity experts, and law enforcement was alerted.

Ingram Micro recently discovered ransomware within certain internal systems, taking decisive measures to address the issue. The tech firm swiftly isolated affected environments, pulling some systems offline to prevent further spread.

Based in Irvine, California, Ingram Micro initiated a comprehensive investigation, partnering with top cybersecurity experts to unravel the extent of the breach.

The company has informed relevant law enforcement agencies as part of its remedial actions, keeping no stone unturned in maintaining transparency and security.

