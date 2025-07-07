Left Menu

OPPO and Croma Unveil Reno14 5G Series with AI Portrait Camera

The OPPO Reno14 Series5G has launched in India through a collaboration between OPPO and Croma. Priced from Rs. 37,999, the series features an AI Portrait Camera and is available at over 560 Croma stores nationwide. The launch event highlighted its tech-focused appeal, attracting enthusiasts and influencers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:18 IST
In an exciting joint venture, smartphone leader OPPO and India's major electronics retailer, Croma, have introduced the OPPO Reno14 Series5G in India. Priced starting at Rs. 37,999, this release marks a significant addition to Croma's massive network encompassing over 560 stores across 200 cities.

The launch, held at Vegas Mall in Dwarka, was a grand affair attended by numerous technology enthusiasts, media representatives, and influencers. The event not only unveiled the new devices but also offered a series of live engagement setups where guests could experience the phones firsthand.

Boasting features such as a 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera and Ultra-Clear 4K HDR video capability, the Reno14 Series is designed for a diverse audience including creators and travelers. Available in Forest Green, Pearl White, and Titanium Grey, the smartphones showcase elegant aesthetics and powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processing capabilities.

