VIBE 2025: Revolutionizing AI in Real-Time

VIBE 2025, hosted by Upekkha and SaaSBoomi, is the first summit focused on vertical AI. Held at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru, it promises to turn AI concepts into real-world solutions within 48 hours, featuring live innovation sprints with experts across sectors, aiming to reshape AI applications and industry dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 11:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Upekkha and SaaSBoomi are co-hosting VIBE 2025, a groundbreaking summit dedicated exclusively to vertical AI, scheduled for July 10-11, 2025, at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru. The event aims to revolutionize AI application by transforming concepts into functional solutions in just 48 hours.

VIBE 2025 introduces the world's first AI pilot festival, VIBE Pilots, where enterprises present real-world challenges for AI startups to solve in 24-hour innovation sprints. With a focus on immediate, actionable outcomes, participants from various sectors such as finance and manufacturing will collaborate to create deployable AI solutions.

Key speakers include industry leaders like Shekhar Kirani from Accel and Pratik Pal from Tata Group. The summit emphasizes India's potential as the 'AI use-case capital of the world.' Unlike traditional AI conferences, VIBE 2025 is all about delivering tailor-made vertical AI solutions and real-time partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

