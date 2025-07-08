VIBE 2025: Revolutionizing AI in Real-Time

Upekkha and SaaSBoomi are co-hosting VIBE 2025, a groundbreaking summit dedicated exclusively to vertical AI, scheduled for July 10-11, 2025, at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru. The event aims to revolutionize AI application by transforming concepts into functional solutions in just 48 hours.

VIBE 2025 introduces the world's first AI pilot festival, VIBE Pilots, where enterprises present real-world challenges for AI startups to solve in 24-hour innovation sprints. With a focus on immediate, actionable outcomes, participants from various sectors such as finance and manufacturing will collaborate to create deployable AI solutions.

Key speakers include industry leaders like Shekhar Kirani from Accel and Pratik Pal from Tata Group. The summit emphasizes India's potential as the 'AI use-case capital of the world.' Unlike traditional AI conferences, VIBE 2025 is all about delivering tailor-made vertical AI solutions and real-time partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)