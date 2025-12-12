Left Menu

Reviving Cricket in Bengaluru: Safety First at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Karnataka has approved cricket matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, aiming to restore Bengaluru's sporting reputation post-stampede. Compliance with safety measures set by the Justice D'Cunha Commission is mandatory. The government is optimistic about hosting IPL matches in collaboration with the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:37 IST
Karnataka's government is committed to upholding Bengaluru's sporting reputation by resuming cricket matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This move follows a tragic stampede in June that resulted in significant loss of life, prompting a temporary suspension of events.

The state cabinet has granted approval to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to organize both international and IPL matches, contingent upon strict adherence to safety protocols. This decision occurs amidst efforts to align with recommendations from the Justice D'Cunha Commission, established to investigate the tragic incident.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reassured the public of positive developments, emphasizing that the government is working closely with the KSCA to ensure the resumption of matches does not compromise safety, hoping to lift restrictions soon to preserve the city's image.

