Ola Electric Elevates Ride Experience with MoveOS 5

Ola Electric has announced the rollout of its MoveOS 5 software, enhancing their S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles. This update promises improved performance, reliability, and range, reflecting Ola's commitment to innovation. The upgrade, optimized for the Gen 3 platform, is available over-the-air starting this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Electric is set to enhance its S1 scooter and Roadster X motorcycle models with the launch of MoveOS 5, an in-house developed software, the company announced on Tuesday.

The latest update is designed to unlock the full potential of these vehicles by offering improved performance, greater reliability, and extended range, according to a statement from Ola Electric. The upgrade underscores the company's dedication to continuous innovation and future-ready solutions, said a spokesperson.

Optimized for the Gen 3 platform, MoveOS 5 includes enhancements to the motor control unit for a smoother, more responsive ride. The upgrade will be distributed over-the-air to all S1 and Roadster X models starting this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

